Asante Kotoko draw 1-1 Legon Cities in tough match at home

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko were unable to make the home advantage count against Legon Cities in matchday 7 of the Ghana Premier League.

The Porcupine Warriors could not maintain their winning run after a 1-1 draw with Legon Cities at the Baba Yara Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.



The defending league champions opened the scoring after just 14 minutes into the much-anticipating clash through Steven Mukwala who scored from the spot.



It was the Ugandan striker second league goal for the Ghana Premier League giants.



The first half ended 1-0 in favour of the record Ghana Premier League holders.



After the break, the Royals who inflicted a 3-1 win over Kotoko at the same venue last season fought back to equalize.

Sadat Mohammed goal in the 51st minute ensured the Royals pick a point at the away.



Seydou Zerbo’s side has dropped from the 2nd position to 3rd after sharing the spoils with the Royals on home turf whiles Legon Cities maintains their 6th spot with 11 points.



The 2022/23 Ghana Premier League will now go on breaks for the 2022 FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar.



Watch highlights below



