Asante Kotoko draw goalless with PAC Academy in pre-season friendly

Asante Kotoko players

Asante Kotoko were held to a goalless draw by the reigning Ashanti Regional Division Two champions, PAC Academy, in a pre-season friendly at the Dr K.K Sarpong Sports Complex on Wednesday, August 30.

The Porcupine Warriors dominated possession and were good in building a strong attack but were unlucky in the final third.



New striker, Kalou Ouattara who scored a brace in the previous game against Cornerstones had a chance to put Kotoko ahead from the penalty spot. However, the striker fluffed the opportunity.



PAC Academy also showed class with their performance as they maintained discipline in defence and made attempts at scoring despite the few chances they got in the game.

JNA/KPE