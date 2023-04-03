Asante Kotoko forward Steve Mukwala happy to end goal drought

Asante Kotoko forward Steve Mukwala

Asante Kotoko forward Steve Mukwala Desse has expressed his joy after ending his goal drought in the second half of the Ghana Premier League.

Prior to the game, the Ugandan international had gone 8 games without scoring for the Porcupine Warriors.



On Sunday, Mukwala put up an impressive show to help his outfit defeat Real Tamale United 4-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium in matchday 25 of the league.



Mukwala scored a brace as Kotoko cruised to a comfortable victory on home turf.



“Basically, I feel so proud. It was really hard for me to open my account in the second round of the league. it was really nice to score in front of the amazing supporters at Baba Yara”

Asked if he is yearning for the goal king, he said, “Sure, I am still chasing it”



Asante Kotoko will take on King Faisal in an outstanding Ghana Premier League encounter on Wednesday at the Baba Yara stadium.



The Porcupine Warriors currently sit 5th on the league table with 38 points after 25 matches.