0
Menu
Sports

Asante Kotoko forward Steve Mukwala happy to end goal drought

Steve Mukwala Kotoko Asante Kotoko forward Steve Mukwala

Mon, 3 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko forward Steve Mukwala Desse has expressed his joy after ending his goal drought in the second half of the Ghana Premier League.

Prior to the game, the Ugandan international had gone 8 games without scoring for the Porcupine Warriors.

On Sunday, Mukwala put up an impressive show to help his outfit defeat Real Tamale United 4-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium in matchday 25 of the league.

Mukwala scored a brace as Kotoko cruised to a comfortable victory on home turf.

“Basically, I feel so proud. It was really hard for me to open my account in the second round of the league. it was really nice to score in front of the amazing supporters at Baba Yara”

Asked if he is yearning for the goal king, he said, “Sure, I am still chasing it”

Asante Kotoko will take on King Faisal in an outstanding Ghana Premier League encounter on Wednesday at the Baba Yara stadium.

The Porcupine Warriors currently sit 5th on the league table with 38 points after 25 matches.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha
Related Articles: