Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan refuses to allot blame after bitter display against Eleven Wonders

Coach Maxwell Konadu and Goalkeeper Felix Annan

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan is refusing to apportion blame following their disappointing 1-1 stalemate with Techiman Eleven Wonders in Week 1 of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.

Asante Kotoko was lucky to escape defeat in the opening fixture of the season against minnows Eleven Wonders at their adopted home Accra Sports Stadium.



Eleven Wonders dominated the Porcupine Warriors but failed to capitalize on the chances that came their way in the match.



Kotoko went up against the run of play through substitute striker Kwame Opoku in the 55th minute before the visitors rallied to pick a point courtesy Prince Okraku in the 76th minute.



The performance put up by coach Maxwell Konadu’s charges raised alarm amongst their teeming fans.

Annan, who was the standout player in the team, was quick to monopolize blame on his teammates, saying it’s a collective game.



“I won’t say something went wrong because it is a collective game and everyone gave their best,” Annan said during their post-match presser.



The result has left Asante Kotoko in 2nd position with a point while Eleven Wonders are sitting on 10th spot.