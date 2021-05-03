Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Razak Abalora celebrates clean sheet haul

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Razak Abalora has expressed his delight in the clean sheet haul chalked in the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign.
Abalora, who joined the Porcupine Warriors prior to the start of the season has been exceptional, helping the side to become the best defensive team so far.
The former WAFA and Azam FC shot-stopper is currently the goalkeeper with the clean sheets.
After helping his side to beat Legon Cities on Saturday, Abalora posted a record of 11 in 17 games on his social media handle to revel in the moment which was sighted by Footballghana.com.
He has conceded 7 goals and only conceded more than one goal in a game once.
His outstanding performance earned him a call-up into the Black Stars for the 2021 AFCON qualifiers in March where he kept the post in the absence of first choice Richard Ofori.
17 games ⚽️— Razak Abalora (@RAbalora) May 2, 2021
11 clean sheets ????????
Thank you God ???????? pic.twitter.com/930dLL4yqk
- GPL: Full time results and league standings after week 22
- Medeama brush aside Ebusua Dwarfs to return to top of Ghana League table
- Maxwell Konadu set to be appointed Legon Cities coach to rescue season
- Medeama's Ibrahim Yaro wins MVP in Ebusua Dwarfs thrashing
- GPL Wk22: Hearts fall in Dawu, Medeama retain top spot
- Read all related articles