Asante Kotoko grateful to Ashgold for allowing team to use Len Clay Stadium

Len Clay Stadium

The interim communications manager for Asante Kotoko, David Obeng Nyarko, has noted that the club is grateful to Ashanti Gold SC for allowing them to use the Len Clay Sports Stadium.

The Porcupine Warriors prior to the second round of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season reached an agreement with the management of the Miners to use their home grounds for their home matches as well.



While the venue looks to be favouring the Reds, communications director David Obeng Nyarko has expressed appreciation to the rival club for coming to their aid in the time of need.



“We want to thank them because they have us a hand when we were in need. Even if they are charging $1 million, they have offered us their playing field and they have been good to us one way or the other.

“Since we adopted the only upset we have had is Medeama. I would say the Medeama upset came at the right time for us to refocus and so far so good, we have been scoring goals in Obuasi,” the Asante Kotoko communications director told Angel FM in Kumasi.



David Obeng Nyarko continued, “Therefore, we will thank the management of Ashanti Gold from Champion [Dr. Kwaku Frimpong] club president [Emmanuel Frimpong, to Daniel Bioh [administrative manager]. They have been very supportive.”



Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko is expected to return to their original home venue, the Baba Yara Sports Stadium at the end of the season when the renovation works are completed.