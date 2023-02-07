0
Asante Kotoko hammer Accra Lions 4-0 to return to winning ways

Tue, 7 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko showed no mercy on Monday evening when the team locked horns with Accra Lions in the Ghana Premier League.

In a Week 16 encounter of the 2022/23 Ghanaian top-flight league campaign, the Porcupine Warriors hammered the opponent 4-0 to secure all three points.

During the match played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, top striker Steven Mukwala netted a brace to lead the reds to a big victory.

On the matchday, new signing Rashid Nortey opened the scoring for Asante Kotoko in the 24th minute with a simple tap-in from close range.

Just four minutes later, Cameroonian forward Steven Mukwala curled one in to double the lead for his side.

While the two goals would separate the two teams at halftime, Accra Lions did not have the men to stage a comeback in the second half.

A second goal from Steven Mukwala and Enoch Morisson in the 50th and 57th minutes respectively propelled Asante Kotoko to the 4-0 win at the end of the 90 minutes.

The win today has seen Kotoko climb to the second in the Ghana Premier League standings.

