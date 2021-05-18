Asante Kotoko has lost 30 points after matchday 25

Asante Kotoko SC

• Asante Kotoko is leading the Ghana Premier League with 45 points

• Accra Hearts of Oak comes second with 43 points after matcdhday 25



• But Obiri Boahen is of the view the Ghana Premier League is of low standard



2020/2021 Ghana Premier League table leaders, Asante Kotoko has lost thirty good points after the first twenty-five games of the ongoing season.



With Seventy-five points at stake for grasps after matchday 25 of the Ghana Premier League, the Porcupine Warriors lead the table with forty-give points followed by their rivals Accra Hearts of Oak with forty-three points.

Asante Kotoko has won twelve games, drawn nine, and lost four so far this season.



They have lost to Elmina Sharks, Accra Great Olympics, Aduana Stars, and Medeama SC.



Second-placed Accra Hearts of Oak has also won twelve games, drawn seven, and lost six.



Does the number of points amassed by the league leaders support Nana Obiri Boahen's comment that the standard of the Ghana Premier League is the slowest in the world?