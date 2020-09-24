'Asante Kotoko has no contract with any company called Strike' - Special Asst. to CEO

Asante Kotoko SC jersey

David Obeng Nyarko, the Special Assistant to Asante Kotoko’s Chief Executive Officer Nana Yaw Amponsah, has said that the Porcupines have no contract with Portuguese sportswear manufacturer Strike.

According to David Obeng Nyarko, the club has a contract with a sports management agency, Club Consult Africa Ltd to supply them jerseys and not Strike as purported by the media.



Asante Kotoko officially unveiled Strike kits on Friday, August 16th, 2019 at the Manhyia Palace Garden as their sponsors for the next three years.



There has, however, been some form of disagreements between Kotoko officials and Yussif Chibsah, the agent who brokered the deal in the past few months.

However, David Obeng Nyakro, who was unveiled as a management member on Tuesday, September, 22 at the Kumasi Sports Hotel, has lifted the lid surrounding the Asante Kotoko replica jersey.



"Asante Kotoko has no contract with any company called Strike but rather Club Consult Africa. The contract does not state any brand. We are reviewing all contracts," he told Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.