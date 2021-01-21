Asante Kotoko have a lot of work to do - Dwarfs coach Ernest Thompson

Asante Kotoko players

Head coach of Ebusua Dwarfs Ernest Thompson believes Asante Kotoko have a lot of work to do if they are to make a meaningful impact in the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign despite his side’s defeat to the Porcupine Warriors.

The Crabs were handed their second home defeat of the season in their 1-0 loss to Asante Kotoko in their outstanding Ghana Premier League Matchday 7 game played at the Cape Coast Stadium on Wednesday.



Christopher Nettey headed home a beautifully taken free-kick by Patrick Asmah in the 71st minutes to secure all the maximum three points at stake for the Porcupine Warriors.



The win has thus moved Kotoko to third place in the league with 16 points level with second place Ashanti Gold Football Club after nine matches.

Speaking to Kumasi-based Otec FM, Ernest Thompson observed Kotoko are not there yet claiming they need to work hard.



"Kotoko played just like any of the other premier teams. I won't say they're higher because they have a lot of loopholes in the team, especially their attack is not strong," he said.



"Kotoko needs to keep on working hard, they are not there yet they still have a lot of work to do. They need to keep working because nobody is above anybody".