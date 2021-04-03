Asante Kotoko head coach Mariano Barreto names squad for maiden match

Asante Kotoko are travelling to Techiman to take on Eleven Wonders

Asante Kotoko SC head coach Mariano Barreto Jeronimo has named an 18-man squad to face Eleven Wonders FC on Saturday in the Ghana Premier League.

The Portuguese trainer will be was expected to take charge of his first game since he was appointed as head coach of the Porcupine Warriors.



Asante Kotoko are travelling to Techiman to take on Wonders to begin the second half of the season.



Barreto named new signing Francis Andy Kumi in the squad for the game but the manager himself will not be on the touch line because the club has yet to secure his full work permit.



Brazilian import Micheal Vinicius is unavailable for the game as he is not ready.



New recruit Solomon Sarfo Taylor has also been left out in the squad for the game.



The travelling squad to Techiman below:

GOALKEEPERS



Kwame Baah



Razak Abalora



DEFENDERS



Samuel Frimpong



Christopher Nartey

Wahab Adams



Abdul Ganiu Ismail



Mubarik Yussif



Habib Mohammed



Imoro Ibrahim



Patrick Asmah

MIDFIELDERS



Mudasiru Salifu



Abdul Latif Anabila



Godfred Asiamah



Emmanuel Gyamfi



Augustine Okrah

ATTACKERS



Fabio Gama dos Santos



Naby Laye Keita



Francis Andy Kumi