Asante Kotoko head coach Mariano Barreto names squad for maiden match

Kotoko Train Asante Kotoko are travelling to Techiman to take on Eleven Wonders

Sat, 3 Apr 2021 Source: Ghana Soccernet

Asante Kotoko SC head coach Mariano Barreto Jeronimo has named an 18-man squad to face Eleven Wonders FC on Saturday in the Ghana Premier League.

The Portuguese trainer will be was expected to take charge of his first game since he was appointed as head coach of the Porcupine Warriors.

Asante Kotoko are travelling to Techiman to take on Wonders to begin the second half of the season.

Barreto named new signing Francis Andy Kumi in the squad for the game but the manager himself will not be on the touch line because the club has yet to secure his full work permit.

Brazilian import Micheal Vinicius is unavailable for the game as he is not ready.

New recruit Solomon Sarfo Taylor has also been left out in the squad for the game.

The travelling squad to Techiman below:

GOALKEEPERS

Kwame Baah

Razak Abalora

DEFENDERS

Samuel Frimpong

Christopher Nartey

Wahab Adams

Abdul Ganiu Ismail

Mubarik Yussif

Habib Mohammed

Imoro Ibrahim

Patrick Asmah

MIDFIELDERS

Mudasiru Salifu

Abdul Latif Anabila

Godfred Asiamah

Emmanuel Gyamfi

Augustine Okrah

ATTACKERS

Fabio Gama dos Santos

Naby Laye Keita

Francis Andy Kumi

