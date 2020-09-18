Sports News

Asante Kotoko hire sports law expert Nilo Effori to handle international disputes

Nilo Effori

Asante Kotoko have appointed sports law expert Nilo Effori as head of legal (international affairs).

The Brazilian is the Founding Partner of London-based firm Effori Sports Law and a member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators.



Effori has won over 25 cases at the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) and over 100 cases at FIFA.



He is one of the many new faces introduced into management by Chief Executive Nana Yaw Amponsah.

Effori worked at Brazilian Tax Planning Institute in 2011.



Nilo has advised clubs, athletes, agents, intermediaries and international sports federations and has successfully represented his clients in disciplinary, regulatory, contractual and doping disputes in proceedings before the Court of Arbitration for Sport, Basketball Arbitral Tribunal, FIFA Dispute Resolution Chamber, FIFA Players' status committee, FEI Tribunal, FIA International Court of Appeal and other international sports federations’ decision-making bodies.

