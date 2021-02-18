Asante Kotoko intensifiies training ahead of ES Setif clash

Asante Kotoko SC

Ghanaian giants, Asante Kotoko aims to overturn the 2-1 defeat in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup play-offs against ES Setif as the team prepares for the reverse fixture on Sunday.

Mohammed El Amine Amoura and Ahmed Kendouci cancelled out Kwame Poku's 70th-minute goal as the North African side clinched an important win in this game.



The Porcupine Warriors held their final training session on the Astro-turf pitch in here in the capital.



Coach Johnson Smith supervised the team's training ahead of the return encounter.

The Ghanaian side is on the brink of elimination from this season's CAF Inter-club competition.



Kotoko was eliminated from the qualifying phase of the CAF Champions League by Al Hilal and need a positive result against ES Setif in this encounter.



