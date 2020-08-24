Sports News

Asante Kotoko interested in Uganda international Juma Balinya

Uganda international Juma Balinya

Asante Kotoko SC is reportedly interested in acquiring the services of Uganda international Juma Balinya from Gor Mahia FC in the on-going transfer window.

The 28-year-old has emerged on the radar of coach Maxwell Konadu as he strengthens his squad ahead of the 2020/21 CAF Champions League and the Ghana Premier League season.



Balinya joined Gor Mahia earlier this year from Tanzania Premier League giants Young Africans SC but the Coronavirus pandemic has halted his playing career at the club.



According to reports, he has opted to leave the club despite his two-year deal expiring in 2022 due to unpaid salaries for the past six months.

The Kenyan giants have not paid their players for several months since losing sponsorship of betting firm SportPesa in August last year and this has resulted in the departure of most of their top players.



Balinya won the Uganda Premier League top scorer award after scoring 17 goals for Police FC during the 2018/19 season before joining Yanga SC last season.



He has made two appearances for Uganda.

