Asante Kotoko interim coach slams referee for 'bad decisions' in Karela draw

Gazale Abdulai Kotoko Vice Coach Asante Kotoko's interim coach, Abdulai Gazale,

Tue, 30 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko's interim coach, Abdulai Gazale, has criticized the performance of centre referee Moro Osman, alleging that his decisions favored Karela United in their 2022/23 Ghana Premier League week 32 clash.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw in Kumasi at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Monday.

Gazale expressed his disappointment with the officiating, suggesting that the referee had predetermined intentions to hinder Asante Kotoko's chances of securing a victory. "The game was a very tight one, but the officiating was terrible," Gazale stated in a post-match interview.

According to Gazale, the turning point in the match came when the referee failed to award a penalty to Asante Kotoko.

Gazale firmly believed that his team should have been awarded a clear penalty for a handball incident. He pointed out the reaction of the crowd as evidence of the apparent injustice.

“Because the referee failed to give us a clear penalty that came in our way, it was a clear hand ball, you saw the crowd, this is very bad."

Despite the draw, the result has seen Asante Kotoko climb from the fifth position to the fourth position in the Ghana Premier League standings. The Porcupine Warriors now have 48 points after playing 32 matches.

