Asante Kotoko join the race to sign King Faisal Babes talisman Kwame Peprah

King Faisal Babes striker, Kwame Peprah

Asante Kotoko SC have officially contacted King Faisal Babes about the availability of their forward Kwame Peprah over a possible transfer.

The Porcupine Warriors are looking to bolster their attacking option by adding the prolific attacker for the remainder of the season.



GHANAsoccernet.com has reported striker Kwame Opoku is on his way out of Asante Kotoko for a deal in Algeria.



Peprah is having a scintillating for King Faisal in the Ghana Premier League this campaign with his blistering performances.

He has bagged 8 goals in 13 games, providing 4 assists and has also won the MVP award on three occasions.



Asante Kotoko join Dreams FC and Hearts of Oak who have written to King Faisal to ask for services of the lethal forward.



However, King Faisal are ready to negotiate for the transfer of the player.