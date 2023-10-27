Asante Kotoko legend Joe Debrah is dead

Joe Debrah

Asante Kotoko legend, Joe Debrah has passed on, according to former Black Stars defender Anthony Bafoe.

Baffoe in a post in X confirmed the news, stating that 'we belong to Allah to him we shall return.'



"Joe Debrah Asante Kotoko and Ghana Legend has passed .. li-llāhi wa-ʾinnā ʾilayhi rājiʿūna), Indeed, we belong to Allah, and indeed, to Him we shall return ????????????????????????????????..rest well Big Joe ????..please



Let’s take care of our health since we don’t know of tomorrow," he wrote.



At the moment, the cause of the death is unknown.



Joe Debrah is rated as one of the best dribblers to have ever played in the Ghana Premier League.

During his peak years, he was a nightmare for defenders during his 8-year stay at Asante Kotoko.



Debrah had an identical style as Hearts of Oak's marksman at the time Shamo Quaye, which led to a comparison between the two.



Shamo and Debrah lit up the Ghana Premier League in the 1990s as they were the very best players in Ghana.



Due to the fierce rivalry between the two clubs, the fans usually argue about which club has the best player in the country.



Joe Debrah in an interview in 2020, said he was better than the late Hearts of Oak legend.

“He (Shamo Quaye) had his qualities and I also had my qualities. His qualities were, he could score unexpected goals, I also had mine but I knew I was better than him," he stated.



“But in football, if debates don’t emerge the game doesn’t become exciting…I knew I was better and Shamo himself was aware but he just couldn’t say it



“I possessed all the qualities in the game, strength, and striking abilities. Shamo was a goal scorer, but I was that and more. I was more involved in the game than Shamo. He always used to lurk around the goal area. Everyone has his skillset and strength so that’s it” he concluded.



EE/KPE