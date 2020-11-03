Asante Kotoko locked in talks with Hyundai over partnership deal - Reports

Nana Yaw Amponsah, Kotoko CEO

Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko have opened discussions with Hyundai Company over a partnership deal.

New Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer Nana Yaw Amponsah is eager to make the club attractive again.



Since his appointment, the well-connected football administrator has been working towards securing partnerships and sponsorships to help put the club at the desired height.



The Reds have already secured deals with Veo, Instat, Hisense, as well as Adonko Next Level Energy Drink.



Media reports reveal that the Kumasi-based outfit are in talks with automobile manufacturing company Hyundai for a partnership agreement.

The reports indicated that Hyundai will provide cars to the players and management members with a flexible payment plan should both parties find a common ground.



Meanwhile, Nana Yaw Amponsah will leave the shores of Ghana to UK on Friday to hold final talks with English Premier League club Southampton over exchange programme deal.



The FIFA intermediary will finalized his visit to Europe with a stop in Italy to engage new kit manufacturers Errea ahead of the start of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season on November 13.