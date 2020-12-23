Asante Kotoko lose 1-0 to Al Hilal at home in the 20/21 CAF Champions League

Al Hilal Omdurman players with their coach in celebration mood

An unimpressive performance from Asante Kotoko has seen the team suffering a 1-0 defeat to Al Hilal Omdurman in the second round first leg encounter of the CAF Champions League.

The visitors had a bright start to the first half as they dominated play in the first few minutes. With the host failing to settle, the Sudanese club continued to grow in confidence and came close to scoring in the first ten minutes.



In the end, Asante Kotoko luckily stayed in the game at the end of the first half and with a chance to come in stronger in the second half.



Unfortunately for the Ghanaian giants, they just didn’t have the firepower to outplay Al Hilal. The away team continued to exert their superiority in the second half, threatening almost every five minutes.

After a series of attacking plays, Al Hilal finally had the breakthrough in the 77th minute when Vinny Bongonga scored from close range after he was assisted by Mohammed Quatarra.



Courtesy of today’s defeat, Asante Kotoko has a difficult task ahead of the reverse fixture that will be played in Sudan.