Asante Kotoko management break silence on 'missing' accident funds

L-R Emmanuel Dasebori(Admin), Nana Yaw Amponsah(CEO) and David Obeng (Comms director)

The management of Asante Kotoko have responded to suppose neglect of victims of the accident that rocked the club in 2017.

The club in a statement indicated that measures are underway to 'alleviate their situation'.



Some victims have spoken out regarding how they feel neglected since the 2017 incident that left them with serious injuries and poor health conditions.



In a statement released on April 30, 2023, Kotoko management noted that despite the incident happening before they assumed office, they are working with the board to find solutions in the subsequent days.



"Management have taken notice of disappointment pouring out in respect of the lack of support for the victims of the accident which occurred in 2017.



Upon assuming office in 2020, Management and the Board sought to help find a solution to deal with this matter without success.

“Management shall engage the Board again on the matter. In anticipation of approval from the Board, we have started engaging representatives of the victims and will come out with a short to medium-term plan to alleviate their situation in the coming days.



Thank you"



Asante Kotoko team bus was involved in a fatal accident on Wednesday, July 13, 2017, on their way back to Kumasi after their game against Inter Allies in Accra.



Deputy Equipment Officer, Thomas Kofi Obeng Asare lost his life at the spot while the players and some officials picked up minor injuries.



EE/KPE