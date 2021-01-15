Asante Kotoko management satisfied with the performance of Johnson Smith

Interim coach of Asante Kotoko, Johnson Smith

Acting Communications Director of Asante Kotoko, David Obeng Nyarko, has revealed that the management of the club is impressed with the work done on the team by interim coach Johnson Smith.

Johnson Smith took over as an interim coach of Asante Kotoko following the sacking of coach Maxwell Konadu after the team's 1-0 defeat to Accra Great Olympics.



The club under Johnson Smith has won two games and has drawn one propelling the club to the 6th position on the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League table with 12 points.



His performance according to David Obeng Nyarko has impressed the club's hierarchy but a decision to hire a substantive coach will be taken in the coming weeks.

“We believe it is a gradual process and this is the level we want the club to operate. We know with more determination and aggressiveness we will get there. Although it takes time, the supporters should have patience and I know gradually the team will take shape.”



“Johnson Smith is our interim coach and we are impressed with his output so far. But we are in talks as to the next line of our technical team. So we are still in talks and very soon will conclude and announce to the public whether we will maintain the structure or will bring in a new coach," he told Prestea-based Energy FM in an interview.