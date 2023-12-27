Asante Kotoko midfielder Richmond Lamptey eyes win against Bofoakwa Tano

Richmond Lamptey

Asante Kotoko midfielder Richmond Lamptey has set sights on securing victory over Bofoakwa Tano in the Ghana Premier League week 17 clash.

The first half of the domestic top-flight comes to an end with an intriguing fixtures. The Premier League returnees will host the Porcupine Warriors at the Sunyani Coronation Park on Sunday.



Lamptey exhibited a man-of-the-match performance as his outfit cruised to a narrow win over Real Tamale United last Sunday.



Uganda international Steven Desse Mukwala goal from the spot earned the Porcupine Warriors the three maximum points.

However, the former Inter Allies star is looking forward to helping his side snatch victory in the final game of the first round.



“We will not disappoint our fans. We will stay focus and secure victory against Bofoakwa Tano in Sunyani” he said.



Lamptey is one of the eleven home-based players to have made the 55-man provisional squad of the Black Stars and is looking forward to making the cut for the tournament in Ivory Coast next month.