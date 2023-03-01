Asante Kotoko must call coach Zerbo to order, he’s disgracing the club – Aduana Stars PRO

Seydou Zerbo

Communications Director of Aduana Stars Evans Oppong has advised the leadership of Asante Kotoko to call coach Seydou Zerbo to order, saying he is disgracing the club.

The 59-year-old claimed in a sensational diatribe on Sunday that the Fire Club have been manipulating results at home after they crashed out of the FA Cup.



Kotoko crashed out of the FA Cup after losing 1-0 at Aduana Stars, thanks to a 60th penalty converted by Sam Adams.



The defeat spiraled the gaffer into motion, making serious match-fixing allegations against the home team.



In an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM, Evans Oppong described Zerbo as a bad loser following his match-fixing allegation comment.



“He is a sign of a loser and bad loser. Zerbo should know we have been struggling more at home, we have picked most of our points at away. We played stalemate against Samartex, Accra Lions and even when we shared spoils with his team he was singing praises.”

“He is failing and does not know what to do at the moment, he should just accept that we are on form than his team. Kotoko’s bad is big and I will advise the leadership of the club to call him to order because he is disgracing the club. All the matches he struggled to win; we beat them, so what is his basis of match-fixing.”



Kotoko have struggled in the Premier League since the Burkinabe gaffer took over the club.



The champions are trailing leaders Aduana Stars by 7 points in the Ghana Premier League.



The record Ghana Premier League holders could end the season without silverware after bundling out of the FA Cup with Aduana Stars steering the wheel at the top of the league table.