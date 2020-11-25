Asante Kotoko name 20-man squad for Nouadhibou clash in CAF Champions League

Asante Kotoko SC

Asante Kotoko SC head coach Maxwell Konadu has named a 20-man squad for their trip to Mauritania for the CAF Champions League game.

The Porcupine Warriors will take on Mauritanian champions FC Nouadhibou in the first leg of the preliminary round of the competition.



The match is scheduled to take place at the Stade Municipal in Nouadhibou on Friday 27 November 2020.



Konadu will travel without captain Felix Annan who suffered an injury last Sunday during their Ghana Premier League game against Berekum Chelsea.



Stalwart defender Habib Mohammed is also suspended for the match.



Augustine Okrah, Razak Abalora and Mudasiru Salifu are all out of the first leg encounter.



Brazilian import Fabio Gama dos Santos didn't make the squad likewise Guinean forward Naby Keita.

Here is the squad:



GOALKEEPERS Kwame Baah Ibrahim Danlad



DEFENDERS Samuel Frimpong Christopher Nakai Nettey Patrick Asmah Imoro Ibrahim Yussif Mubarik Abdul Ganiu Ismail Wahab Adams Andrews Kwadwo Appau



MIDFIELDERS Kwame Adom Frimpong Emmanuel Keyekeh Emmanuel Sarkodie Sulley Ali Muniru Emmanuel Gyamfi Godfred Asiamah



ATTACKERS Evans Adomako Kwame Opoku Ibrahim Osman William Opoku Mensah