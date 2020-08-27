Sports News

Asante Kotoko need a 4-5 year project to build a formidable team – Kwasi Appiah

Asante Kotoko S.C

Former Black Stars coach, James Kwasi Appiah has implored Asante Kotoko to implement a four to five-year project to build a formidable side that can compete for trophies in the bid to reclaim lost glories.

The Porcupine Warriors has failed to live up to expectations in recent years especially in the Africa inter-club competitions and with the appointment of a new board of directors, the former Kotoko defender believes that they can return to the glory days with four to five years project.



According to him, the introduction of four to a five-year project will help the club to build a team that can compete massively both domestically and internationally.

Speaking to Kwaku Osei TV, he said, “We need to plan a 4-5 year project to build a formidable team to compete very well domestically and internationally through the blend of quality young and experienced players.”



“The supporters should be detailed about the project and exercise patience for it to grow” he concluded.

