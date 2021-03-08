Asante Kotoko never paid me after composing popular team song in 1982 - Pat Thomas

Veteran HighLife songwriter, composer, singer and performer, Pat Thomas who is widely described as the Golden Voice Of Africa has revealed that Ghana Premier League Giant, Kumasi Asante Kotoko Sporting Club has never given him a pesewa since 1982 after recording the popular cheerful song ” Asante Kotoko Oseeyie” for the team.

The song which is played at every event of the club, played before and after their matches and discussions is arguably one of the biggest club songs across the globe. It’s a spiritual song that boosts the morale of the team anywhere and anytime.



Speaking in an interview with Roman on Atinka FM Saturday , the legendary musician out of sadness spoke bitterly about what he described as very unfortunate. He said he was expecting that the team will at least show appreciation for the great and passionate job he did for the team.



“Every Kotoko supporter might think I have made a lot of money out of this song but I tell you I haven’t made a pesewa from this song” he said in the interview.

According to the 74 -year -old veteran musician, though he did the song with love and full of passion to see the team always flourish at every competition, it would have been very nice for the team to appreciate his hard work.



Describing how he got inspired to put together the said timeless club song, he said a friend took him to the stadium to watch one of Asante Kotoko’s competitive games and right after the game he had the feeling to compose the said song and that’s what we enjoy today.



He revealed that he wasn’t a football fan prior to that fateful day.