Asante Kotoko on the verge of signing Kwame Opoku

USM Alger striker, Kwame Opoku

Reining Ghana Premier League champions, Asante Kotoko, are close to signing former striker Kwame Opoku.

According to the USM Alger striker, his return to the Porcupine Warriors is 80 percent complete.



The wantaway striker disclosed that he has received several offers including Kotoko's fierce rival Hearts of Oak.



"I have a lot of offers including Hearts of Oak, they talked to my agent some time ago but for now I can confirm Kotoko is leading almost 80% done I can assure you of that," he said as quoted by footballghana.com.



He denied reports that he has requested a contract termination at Alger, confirming that he has rather handed in a transfer request.



"It's not true I have terminated or requested to terminate my contract with USM ALGERS but rather I and my agent have asked for a transfer."



The USM Alger forward has returned from his loan spell at Saudi Arabian side, Najran SC.

The 23-year-old asserted that he has an unfinished business at Kotoko.



"When I was leaving Kotoko I said I have unfinished business with the fans so if there's an opportunity to serve again why not " He concluded



Kwame Opoku joined USM Alger midway through the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season for a fee of 350,000 euros.



He had scored 7 goals in 16 matches and was second on the top scorers' chat. During his first season in the Algerian top flight, he scored five goals and provided six assists in 33 matches.



