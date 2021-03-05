Asante Kotoko ordered to pay $36k in 6 days or face GFA’s wrath

Kotoko are to pay $36,000 to some former players

Asante Kotoko have a deadline to pay 4 former players around $36,000 in the next 6 working days or face the wrath of the Ghana Football Association.

This is as a result of a ruling from the GFA’s Appeals Committee concerning former Kotoko players Evans Ayiku Tetteh, Matthew Kelvin Andoh, Evans Owusu and Abass Mohammed.



The Players petitioned the Player Status Committee of the Ghana Football Association about various breaches Asante Kotoko had committed in relation to their contracts.



The PSC subsequently sanctioned Asante Kotoko by slapping fines and placing a transfer ban on the club.

Asante Kotoko appealed against the decision of the Player Status Committee.



During its hearing the Appeals Committee has decided that Asante Kotoko are to pay the players a combined sum of GHs 204,600 which is equivalent to $36,000 dollars.



The club was given 7 working days to settle the players for which failing to do so will see them referred to the Disciplinary Committee for the necessary action to be taken.