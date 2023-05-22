0
Menu
Sports

Asante Kotoko part ways with Algerian video analyst Nazim Mohammed

2023 Nazim 22 Boudjadi Nazim Mohammed

Mon, 22 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Premier League side, Kumasi Asante Kotoko, have parted ways with Algerian video analyst, Boudjadi Nazim Mohammed Islam according to a report by Kessben FM in Kumasi.

Per the reports, the former ES Setif youth trainer joined the Porcupine Warriors in September 2022 as a video analyst but was later handed another role as the physical trainer for the side on a different contract.

According to Kessben Analyst Sir Franco, the Algerian was relieved of his duties after the Porcupine Warriors lost 1-0 to Aduana Stars in the round 16 clash of the MTN FA Cup.

The Kumasi-based media outfit have reported that Nazim left the shores of Ghana on Sunday for Algeria after his salary arrears were cleared by the club.

LSN/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Three instances Ghanaians have been shot dead in US in 2023
Former COCOBOD CEO Opuni captured at Mahama's thanksgiving service
Video of late Kumawu MP being blocked from entering hall for DCE elections pops up
I will hand over power to NPP – Akufo-Addo declares at Kumawu rally
How can Anas testify in a case that he is not involved? – Ken Agyapong’s lawyer asks
Effah Dartey slams former Chief Justice
Anas steps down from testifying against Kwesi Nyantakyi
NPP Primaries: Nyaho-Tamakloe ‘disqualifies’ Alan Kyerematen
Organize a send-off for Ken Ofori-Atta - Dr. Otchere-Ankrah to president
NPP MP takes swipe at Alan