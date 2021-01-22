Asante Kotoko part ways with William Opoku Mensah

Striker, William Opoku Mensah

Ghana Premier League giants, Asante Kotoko have parted ways with striker William Opoku Mensah at the expiration of his contract.

The 25-year-old joined the Porcupine Warriors on a year deal as a free agent after his contract with American second-tier side Swope Park Rangers was terminated due to his poor performance.



According to reports, management of the club have refused to offer the former Karela United captain a fresh contract due to his unimpressive performance since joining in 2019.



In his first season at Kotoko, he scored two goals in the eight appearances he made during the 2019/2020 season.

He has featured in four games in the ongoing season with no goal contribution.



Mensah also played in the CAF Champions League preliminary round fixture against Al Hilal which Asante Kotoko lost 1-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium.