Asante Kotoko part ways with coach Seydou Zerbo

Seydou Zerbo 098765789 Coach Seydou Zerbo part ways with Asante Kotoko

Mon, 27 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Premier League giants, Asante Kotoko, have parted ways with Burkina Faso head coach, Seydou Zerbo.

The Burkina Faso international leaves the Ghana Premier League less than a year after joining the Porcupine Warriors.

In his absence, youth team coach Abdul Gazale has been tasked to take charge of the club as the acting head coach with less than three months to end the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League season.

"Management of Asante Kotoko Sporting Club and Coach Seydou Zerbo have this morning mutually agreed to part ways."

"Coach Abdul Gazale has been tasked to take charge as Acting Head Coach," Asante Kotoko wrote on their Twitter page sighted by GhanaWeb Sports.

Asante Kotoko after losing 2-0 at home to Medeama SC are now 7th on the 2022/2023 betPawa Ghana Premier League table with 34 points after 22 games.



