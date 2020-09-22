Asante Kotoko part ways with striker Richard Arthur

Asante Kotoko have rescinded the contract of Richard Arthur

Ghana Premier League side Asante Kotoko have rescinded the contract of Richard Arthur, according to media reports.

Arthur joined the Porcupine Warriors on a three-year contract last year following a short spell in Ethiopia with Saint Georges FC.



The hardworking is reported to have been declared surplus to requirements as the Reds re-build their squad under new management team led by Nana Yaw Amponsah.

The 26-year-old started only two games for the Kumasi-based outfit in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League before the season was truncated due to the Coronavirus crisis.



He has joined Ampem Dacosta and Evans Owusu who have both been released by the club ahead of the forthcoming campaign.

