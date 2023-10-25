Asante Kotoko pay tribute to late winger Robert Eshun

Late Asante Kotoko winger, Robert Eshun

Asante Kotoko have paid tribute to former player, Robert Eshun, following the news of his passing in London on Monday.

The ex-Kotoko winger died on Monday, October 23, 2023 after suffering a heart attack while driving to work.



The news of his death sent shockwaves in Ghana, leaving sympathizers of the club and followers of Ghana football in a state of sorrow.



"We are saddened by the news of the passing of our 1990 FA CUP winner, 1990 CAF Champions League semifinalist and ex Black Stars skilful winger ,Robert Eshun. Our heartfelt condolences to his family," wrote Kotoko on social media.

Eshun, popularly known as Ebo Electric is famously remembered for his goal in the final of the 1990 FA Cup.



He started his career at Asante Kotoko before moving to Belgium to play for Turnhot, Tielen and Lommel in the early nineties.



The pacy winger also spent time in the Turkish Super Lig with Gaziantep before later playing for Sarawak in Malaysia.