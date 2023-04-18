Asante Kotoko players demand four months outstanding wages - Reports

Asante Kotoko SC

Asante Kotoko players are reportedly demanding their four months' unpaid salaries.

A report by Pure FM indicates that the players complained about their salary arrears before their trip to Berekum for the matchday 26 game against Berekum Chelsea, which they lost 3-0.



The report also claims that in addition to the wages the management is yet to settle some outstanding winning bonuses.



The defending champions are on a poor streak, with just three wins in their last 10 games in the Ghana Premier League. They drew three and lost four of those.

Asante Kotoko currently occupy the 5th on the league log with 39 points.



The Reds face league leaders Aduana Stars on matchday 27 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, April 23, 2023.



