0
Menu
Sports

Asante Kotoko players demand four months outstanding wages - Reports

Asante Kotoko Beat Bechem United 4 2 On Penalties To Qualify For Round 32 Stage Of FA Cup Asante Kotoko SC

Tue, 18 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko players are reportedly demanding their four months' unpaid salaries.

A report by Pure FM indicates that the players complained about their salary arrears before their trip to Berekum for the matchday 26 game against Berekum Chelsea, which they lost 3-0.

The report also claims that in addition to the wages the management is yet to settle some outstanding winning bonuses.

The defending champions are on a poor streak, with just three wins in their last 10 games in the Ghana Premier League. They drew three and lost four of those.

Asante Kotoko currently occupy the 5th on the league log with 39 points.

The Reds face league leaders Aduana Stars on matchday 27 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, April 23, 2023.

EE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
EOCO freezes 95 luxurious cars; directs owners to report before May 3
How galamsey destroyed part of garden at Akufo-Addo's Kyebi residence
Kenyan woman busted at KIA for attempting to smuggle cocaine
Kennedy Agyapong sends strong warning to contenders
John Mahama pays his own electricity bills – ECG MD confirms
Ghana Army Rejected Me Because Of My Height, Eyeballs - Ghanaian Soldier In Uk
Ghana mining leases still valid – Bright Simons alleges"
An eyewitness account of what led to burning of suspected robbers at Moseaso"
Enough of the foolishness – Kumchacha blasts Prophet Kofi Oduro
3 suspected armed robbers burnt alive at Moseaso