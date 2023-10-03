'Asante Kotoko players need encouragement, not vilification' - Head Coach Prosper Ogum

Asante Kotoko head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum

Asante Kotoko's head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, has called upon fans to maintain their support for the team following a one-all draw against Karela United at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors have yet to secure a victory in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season after three matches, a situation that has sparked discussions among supporters.



Despite the challenging start, Coach Ogum expressed confidence in the team's progress and assured that victories are on the horizon.



"We need to encourage them; it is better to create chances and miss than not create at all. If you create, the possibility of scoring is high. From our first game till now, we are creating more," Ogum emphasized in an interview with Happy FM.

He went on to highlight the team's evolving performance, noting, "We created fewer opportunities in the Heart of Lions game, created even more in Bibiani, and today we had about two or three times the number of chances. It's a positive sign for the team."



Asante Kotoko is set to face the undefeated Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, October 9, 2023, in their next fixture.