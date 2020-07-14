Sports News

Asante Kotoko players to have coronavirus test next month

Asante Kotoko S.C

Players of Asante Kotoko will undergo a Coronavirus test next month as part of plans to return to training as soon as possible.

The Ghana Premier League record champions have been selected by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to represent the country in the next edition of the CAF Champions League.



Determined to enjoy a good campaign, the Reds are hoping that the President will announce the easing of restrictions on football that will allow clubs to return to training in August.

While the club waits for the president to address the country at the end of July, they have planned to conduct Covid-19 testing for the entire playing body as well as the technical team.



According to Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, Asante Kotoko players have been informed to get ready to go through a thorough medical test including COVID-19.

