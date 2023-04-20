0
Asante Kotoko provides injury update on Justice Blay, Rashid Nortey and two others

Justice Blay Kotoko 610x400 Asante Kotoko midfielder Justice Blay

Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko have provided an injury update on Justice Blay, Rashid Nortey, Dickson Afoakwa, and Yussif Mubarik.

The quartet have been out of action for the Porcupine Warriors for some time in the ongoing season.

In an interview with Sompa FM, the club's Communications Director David Obeng Nyarko disclosed that Afoakwa, Mubariktand Nortey have returned to training, whereas Blay is still in the treatment room.

“Dickson Afoakwa, Yussif Mubarik, Rashid Nortey have been training. Justice Blay is still in the medical room, he is yet to return to the pitch so we won’t get him for the weekend. We are hoping Medeiros returns early hopefully for Great Olympics game” he said.

The defending league champions have been inconsistent in the domestic top flight. They currently sit in 5th position with 39 points after 26 matches into the season.

The Porcupine Warriors will host Aduana Stars on matchday 27 of the Ghana Premier League at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

