Asante Kotoko ranked 50th ahead of next season’s CAF Champions League

Asante Kotoko S.C

Asante Kotoko is the only Ghanaian side ranked in the top 50 clubs in Africa ahead of their 2020-2021 CAF Champions League campaign.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) a few days ago truncated the 2019-2020 Premier League season and awarded the Africa tickets to Asante Kotoko and Ashantigold to represent the country in the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup respectively.



The CAF 5-Year Ranking is used to determine the number of clubs that each CAF member association may enter in Africa’s club football competitions, the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederation Cup.



At present, those associations ranked in the top twelve may enter two sides into each of the two continental tournaments, while the remaining associations are limited to a single side in each competition.



Asante Kotoko is, however, ranked 50th by the Confederation of African Football after reaching the group stage of the CAF Confederation in the 2018/2019 season under Coach Charles Akonnor with no Ghanaian club making the top 50.

The next Ghanaian clubs on the 77-club list are Aduana Stars (71) and Medeama (72) with Accra Hearts of Oak and Ashantigold conspicuously missing.



The Porcupines won the competition on two occasions in 1970 and 1983 and managed final berths in 1967, 1971, 1973, 1982, and 1993.



The Reds were also runners-up in the 2002 African Cup Winners Cup competition and the 2005 CAF Confederation Cup competition.

