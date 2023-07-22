Asante Kotoko re-appoints Prosper Narteh Ogum as new Head Coach

Asante Kotoko new coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum

Former coach, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum, has been appointed by Asante Kotoko SC to guild the club for the forthcoming season.

The official announcement was made last night at the Manhyia Palace according to reports from Kumasi-based Opemsuo Radio.



Dr. Ogum previously left the club after the 2021/22 season, despite guiding them to a Ghana Premier League title triumph for the first time in eight years.



Following his departure, Burkinabe trainer Seydou Zerbo replaced Ogum but left halfway through the season where he made way for Abdul Gazale who led the team to secure a fourth-place finish with 52 points from34 matches in the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.

Now, Dr. Ogum’s return is expected to revolve around leading the club’s recruitment and pre-season training as they aim to reclaim the premiership title in the upcoming 2023-24 season.



In addition to this appointment, the Manhyia Palace is anticipated to name a new executive board chairman in the coming days to oversee other operations ahead of the season, which is set to commence in September, as announced by the Ghana Football Association.



LSN/WA