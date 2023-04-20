Asante Kotoko receive injury boost ahead of Aduana Stars clash

Asante Kotoko SC

Communications Director of Asante Kotoko, David Obeng Nyarko has provided updates on the injuries they have in their camp ahead of the Ghana Premier League match week 27 game against Aduana Stars.

Asante Kotoko will host Ghana Premier League leaders Aduana Stars on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.



David Obeng Nyarko has shared that Dickson Afoakwa, Mubarik Yufis, and Rashid Nortey have all recovered from their various injuries and will be available for selection.



“Dickson Afoakwa, Yussif Mubarik, Rashid Nortey have been training and will be available for the game," he said on Kumasi-based Pure FM.



He added that midfielder Justice Blay is still injured but striker Steven Mukwala will surely be in the team against Aduana Stars after missing the Olympics game due to an injury.

"Justice Blay is still in the medical room, he yet to return to the pitch so we won’t get him for the weekend."



"Mukwala will be ready for this weekend and that is for sure. He sustained an injury in our game against Berekum Chelsea but the technical team took a precautionary decision to sub him off early but he is back," David Obeng Nyarko added.



JE/KPE