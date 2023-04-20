0
Menu
Sports

Asante Kotoko receive injury boost ahead of Aduana Stars clash

Kotoko Beat RTU Asante Kotoko SC

Thu, 20 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Communications Director of Asante Kotoko, David Obeng Nyarko has provided updates on the injuries they have in their camp ahead of the Ghana Premier League match week 27 game against Aduana Stars.

Asante Kotoko will host Ghana Premier League leaders Aduana Stars on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

David Obeng Nyarko has shared that Dickson Afoakwa, Mubarik Yufis, and Rashid Nortey have all recovered from their various injuries and will be available for selection.

“Dickson Afoakwa, Yussif Mubarik, Rashid Nortey have been training and will be available for the game," he said on Kumasi-based Pure FM.

He added that midfielder Justice Blay is still injured but striker Steven Mukwala will surely be in the team against Aduana Stars after missing the Olympics game due to an injury.

"Justice Blay is still in the medical room, he yet to return to the pitch so we won’t get him for the weekend."

"Mukwala will be ready for this weekend and that is for sure. He sustained an injury in our game against Berekum Chelsea but the technical team took a precautionary decision to sub him off early but he is back," David Obeng Nyarko added.

JE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why Michael Essien is 'bitter' about Ghana
Why Akufo-Addo couldn't have been the lawyer of Mathias Alistair
$2.5 million worth of fuel condensates for TOR gone missing - NAPO
How a young man has used his bet winnings in 7 years
I no longer use NHIS card - Health Minister laments
NPP MP ‘deflates’ Sam George’s tough talk
How Hackman, Nana Addo, Alan, others paid delegates for votes
Why an Ablakwa photo on Bawumia’s Facebook page is gaining traction
Be prepared for heavy rains, thunderstorms – Ghana Meteo warns
Dampare praises Akufo-Addo at new barracks commissioning
Related Articles: