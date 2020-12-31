Asante Kotoko receive massive boost as Mudasiru Salifu recovers from injury

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Mudasiru Salifu

Ghanaian giants, Asante Kotoko have been handed a massive boost ahead of their upcoming games in the Ghana Premier League and the CAF Champions League following the return of midfielder Mudasiru Salifu from injury.

The stalwart midfield enforcer started training this week after staying out for more than two months due to an injury.



His return will present interim gaffer Johnson Smith options in the heart of midfield.



Mudasiru has started physical fitness works and is expected to be fit in time for the CAF Champions League game against Al Hilal in Sudan.

The Porcupine Warriors lost the first leg 1-0 in Accra.



Meanwhile, their Ghana Premier League matchday 7 fixture against Ebusua Dwarfs has been postponed due to their involvement in Africa.