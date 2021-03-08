Asante Kotoko rejects USM Algers' bid for striker Kwame Opoku

Asante Kotoko striker, Kwame Poku

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko has rejected a bid from Algerian club USM Alger for the services of striker Kwame Opoku, according to reports.

USM Algers are reported to have presented a bid of 300,000 Euros to the Porcupine Warriors, but the Kumasi-based club rejected the offer.



Kwame Opoku has been in superb form for the Reds in the ongoing campaign scoring eight times in all competitions for the club.



He is the club's top scorer this season and has been a member of the Black Stars team preparing for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome.

The former Nkoranza Warriors player has been linked with several teams including USM Algers' rivals ES Setif and Egyptian heavyweights Zamalek.



Opoku before joining the Reds had spent time in Europe on trials at Serbian club Cucaricki.



The 21-year-old joined the Porcupine Warriors in October 2020.