Asante Kotoko rekindle interest to change home venue

Kumasi Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer Nana Yaw Amponsah has insisted his outfit are still seeking a change in their home venue for the Ghana Premier League.

According to him, the Porcupine Warriors want to ditch the Accra Sports Stadium for Tamale or Obuasi Len Clay due to the high cost involved in using the said venue.



The Ghanaian giants in November 2020 wrote to the domestic football governing body seeking a change of home venue from Accra to Tamale.



The Ghana FA in response to Kotoko’s request declined to grant them their wish.



But according to Nana Yaw Amponsah they are still engaging the FA to change their home venue from Accra Sports Stadium to either Tamale or Obuasi.

“There some decisions from the FA I felt were not fair but in all issues we try to find a common ground. One is the FA preventing us from using Veo but after engaging them they understood us.”



“Again, we were seeking for a change in venue from Accra to Tamale to play some of our matches, they declined but we are still engaging them.



“Of course we will like to leave Accra and go to either Obuasi or Tamale. The cost involved using the Accra Sports Stadium is quite high since it is not our base."



“So if we get Obuasi Len Clay or Tamale Stadium that would be closer to us and the cost will be lower. We also have a good support base in Tamale and we also need to help spread the love as said by the FA. So we should be able to spread the love as well, they should listen to us and help us,” he said.