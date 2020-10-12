Asante Kotoko release final 21-man squad for preseason

Asante Kotoko SC has released a 21 man squad for their preseason ahead of the 2020/21 football season.
The Ghana Premier League giants are currently in Koforidua for the pre-season.
The Porcupine Warriors, who will represent the country in the CAF Champions League have been training at the Adako Jachie training complex for almost a week before moving to Koforidua.
However, the list comprises of two goalkeepers, six defenders, nine midfielders and four strikers.
The Reds are also gearing up for the Ghana Premier League scheduled to start on November 13.
Kotoko will kick off their campaign at home against Techiman Eleven Wonders.
Here is the travelling squad for the camping:
Goalkeepers
Felix Annan, Kwame Baah.
Defenders
Samuel Frimpong, Christopher Nettey, Imoro Ibrahim, Asmah Patrick, Habib Mohammed, Abdul Ganiyu Ismail, Wahab Adams, Yussif Mubarik.
Midfielders
Adom Frimpong, Emmanuel Keyekeh, Mudasiru Salifu, Emmanuel Sarkodie, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Godfred Asiamah, Martin Antwi, Augustine Okrah, Maxwell Baakoh.
Strikers
Naby Keita, Kwame Poku, William Opoku Mensah, Osman Ibrahim
