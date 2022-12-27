2
Menu
Sports

Asante Kotoko reportedly part ways with Christopher Nettey

Asante Kotoko Reportedly Part Ways With Christopher Nettey Ghanaian defender, Christopher Nettey

Tue, 27 Dec 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko SC have parted ways with defender Christopher Nakai Nettey with immediate effect, GHANAsoccernet has reported.

The Ghana Premier League champions have decided against extending the expired contract of the right-back after a break-down in negotiations.

Nettey had his contract run out on Monday, December 26, 2022, and his demands for a contract renewal weren't met by the club.

"We have considered the counteroffer presented and regret to inform you that upon further deliberation, we deem it appropriate not to renew your employment contract with the club," a portion of the letter to Nettey intercepted by GHANAsoccernet.com reads.

The former Black Stars defender signed for the Porcupine Warriors in December 2019 from lower-tier side Attram de Visser Academy.

He became one of the important players at the club with his consistent performances which later earned him a call-up to the Ghana national team.

The fullback made his Ghana debut on November 12, 2020, in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Nettey made 62 appearances in all competitions for Kotoko across the three years he spent at the club, scoring once in the process.

Nettey played 18 matches last season to help the Porcupines win the Ghana Premier League title for the first time in eight years.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Adiza Osman: The National Chief Imam’s wife details how she met him
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo
Related Articles: