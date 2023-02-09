0
Asante Kotoko return to training to prepare for Dreams FC clash

Kotoko Players In Training.jpeg Kotoko returned to training on Wednesday

Thu, 9 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Premier League giants, Asante Kotoko returned to training on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, to prepare for the next encounter in the Ghanaian top-flight league.

The Porcupine Warriors on Monday hosted Accra Lions in a Week 17 encounter of the ongoing 2022/23 league season.

In a game played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Asante Kotoko had too much quality and run riot over the opponent.

Thanks to a brace from Ugandan striker Steven Mukwala and goals from Rashid Nortey and Enoch Morrison, the Porcupine Warriors cruised to a delightful 4-0 win at the end of the contest.

After the match, Asante Kotoko head coach Seydou Zerbo gave his team the day off on Tuesday.

Today, players resumed training with the technical team to begin preparations for the next clash against Dreams FC.

That top fixture will be played on Sunday, February 12, at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

