Asante Kotoko reveal new nickname 'The Fixer' for Brazilian star Fabio Gama

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko have revealed a new nickname for Brazilian midfielder Fabio Gama.

The 28-year-old is now referred to as ‘El Carpentarno, the FIXER after his sublime display on his first start for the Porcupine Warriors in their 2-0 win over Liberty Professionals on Monday.



The midfielder broke the internet after his swashbuckling performance caught the attention of Ghanaian local fans.



And the Ghanaian powerhouse have taken to Twitter to reveal the new identity of the Brazilian maestro.

Gama provided a sweet assist as Kotoko bagged maximum points at the Accra Sports Stadium.



