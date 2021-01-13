Asante Kotoko reveal new nickname 'The Fixer' for Brazilian star Fabio Gama

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko have revealed a new nickname for Brazilian midfielder Fabio Gama.
The 28-year-old is now referred to as ‘El Carpentarno, the FIXER after his sublime display on his first start for the Porcupine Warriors in their 2-0 win over Liberty Professionals on Monday.
The midfielder broke the internet after his swashbuckling performance caught the attention of Ghanaian local fans.
And the Ghanaian powerhouse have taken to Twitter to reveal the new identity of the Brazilian maestro.
Gama provided a sweet assist as Kotoko bagged maximum points at the Accra Sports Stadium.
EL’ CA R P E N T A R N O ?? ????— Asante Kotoko SC (@AsanteKotoko_SC) January 12, 2021
The FIXER Fabio Gama ????????#AKSC #ariseletsbuild #Gama10 pic.twitter.com/rXiSh8JUKp
- Rampant Kotoko dispatch Liberty Professionals
- Dr Kwame Kyei is the main problem for Asante Kotoko- Serebour Boateng
- learnt a lot from Messi - Asante Kotoko striker Opoku
- Kotoko fans should be patient with Nana Yaw Amponsah - Hearts Supporters Chief
- OFFICIAL: Four Asante Kotoko players test positive of COVID-19
- Read all related articles