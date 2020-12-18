Asante Kotoko rushed in sacking Maxwell Konadu - Malik Jabir asserts

Kumasi Asante Kotoko legend, Malik Jabir

Kumasi Asante Kotoko legend, Malik Jabir, says management of the Porcupine Warriors rushed in sacking head coach, Maxwell Konadu.

The Porcupine Warriors in a statement on Friday morning announced it has dismissed the former Black Stars assistant coach with immediate effect for poor results.



The announcement came a day after the club suffered a humiliating 1-0 defeat to Accra Great Olympics in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



The former Ghana international believes the Kumasi-based side rushed in pulling the trigger on Maxwell Konadu after taking charge of just five games this season—winning just once in all competitions.

“Everyone wasn’t expecting this news of Coach Maxwell Konadu’s sacking, it’s too early to make the decision to sack him,” he told Ashh FM.



“I was shocked when they sacked Maxwell. We should’ve taken time to play at least ten matches before purchasing of players after Manhyia banned the signing of players.”



Asante Kotoko hired the 48-year-old at the beginning of the truncated 2019/20 season on his second stint at the club—first stint from 2011-12.