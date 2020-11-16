Asante Kotoko’s Brazilian star Fabio Gama arrives in Ghana

Fabio Gama with management of Asante Kotoko

Brazilian midfielder Fabio Gama has finally arrived in Ghana to begin his football career with Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League.

The player arrived in Ghana with his family (wife and son) wearing a replica of Asante Kotoko’s new kits for the season.



The Brazilian was welcomed into the country by the management of Asante Kotoko led by CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah and some teaming supporters of the club.



Fabio Gama joined the Porcupine Warriors as a free agent and signed a two years deal with the club.

The 28-year-old player has been registered as part of Kotoko’s contingents to compete in this season's Ghana Premier League and CAF Champions League campaign.



Gama has been handed the famous number 10 jersey which has been worn by some of the great players at the club.



Despite missing Kotoko’s first game against Eleven Wonders, the Brazilian is expected to join his teammates soon and hit the grounds running after completing his paper works to enable him to play in the local league.