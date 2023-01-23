0
Asante Kotoko's Enoch Morrison optimistic about winning FA Cup

Enoch Morrison 54657.jfif Asante Kotoko midfielder, Enoch Morrison

Mon, 23 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Enoch Morrison is optimistic that the Reds will go all the way in the MTN FA Cup competition.

The Porcupine Warriors secured a hard-fought 2-1 win over Benab FC to book a place in the round 16 stage.

According to Morrison, Kotoko have the quality to win their 10th MTN FA Cup title.

“With the quality Asante Kotoko have, it’s very possible we can with the FA Cup. It’s possible, we are working,” he said as at the post-match.

Morrison was named the man-of-the-match for his scintillating performance against the lower-tier side.

Alhassan scored an own goal after Enoch Morrison's freekick to hand Kotoko a first-half lead.

Benab, after a strong start in the second half, got the equaliser through Umar but could not hold on as Maxwell Agyemang netted a stoppage-time winner for the Reds.

Asante Kotoko would get to know their round-of-16 opponent after the draw. At the moment, GFA is yet to announce a date for the draw.


